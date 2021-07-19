Number of COVID-19 patients in Moscow hospitals keeps falling — mayor

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Moscow’s number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to decline, so the health workers involved in combating the disease will return to providing outpatient care if the epidemiological situation improves, the capital’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Monday.

"Of course, we are now countering the pandemic, and a great burden falls on doctors and nurses, who work in mobile teams, CT (computer tomography) centers. You are doing your job properly. I should say, we saw a significant decrease in new cases of the COVID-19 and hospitalizations last week, so I hope that in the coming weeks the situation will improve, and you will return to your normal work," the Moscow mayor told doctors while examining the capital’s hospital after the reconstruction.

Earlier, Sobyanin said that Moscow’s authorities had decided to convert 6,000 COVID-19 hospital beds to regular ones. According to the mayor, this serious move should improve the scheduled medical assistance in the capital, while it also shows that the epidemiological situation is improving.

The Moscow mayor noted that "the main challenge of the pandemic was a huge load on the medical network, the mobilization of medical care, ambulance and in-patient treatment". According to Sobyanin, a decrease in the COVID-19 incidence immediately makes it possible to use a huge number of hospitals and doctors for planned work rather than for combating COVID-19.

Moscow ranks first in Russia in terms of coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the capital has recorded 1,467,142 cases of infection, including 4,007 in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,288,984 people have recovered, and 24,484 have died.