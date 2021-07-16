Kremlin clarifies foreign agent status ‘not equal to work ban’ for journalists

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry’s move to include eight reporters from Proekt, Open Media, and Free Europe outlets in the list of foreign agents is not equal to a work ban, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It’s not equal to a work ban," he said. According to Peskov, foreign agent status does not mean a work ban for a person, and news outlets labeled as foreign agents can also continue their work.

Peskov said that journalists designated as foreign agents could carry on their professional activities, particularly in other media outlets, but they had to "implement obligations as prescribed by the law."

On July 15, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office declared the US non-profit organization Proekt as undesirable. In addition, the Russian Justice Ministry put eight journalists from Proekt, Open Media and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (designated as a foreign agent in Russia) on a foreign agent list.

Under the law, individuals labeled as foreign agents must provide reports of their activities at least once every six months, as well as information on the purposes of its funds and property received from overseas sources. They are also obliged to make their foreign agent status clear, particularly when they contact state agencies, local authorities, public associations, and educational organizations, and include the relevant information in the materials they publish. In addition, individuals included in the foreign agent list are banned from public service. Those violating the requirements may face administrative and criminal penalties.