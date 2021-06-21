Coronavirus situation worsens in some Russian regions, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Monday the worsening of the coronavirus situation in some Russian regions.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus threat has not yet receded, while in some regions the situation has deteriorated further," the president said at a meeting with parliamentarians of the State Duma lower house of parliament.

Russia has documented 17,378 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,334,204, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday. The lowest daily increase (zero) was reported in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, as well as in the Magadan Region and in North Ossetia-Alania (0.06%), and in Ingushetia (0.07%)

Meanwhile, 1,811 cases were documented in the Moscow Region, the highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. A total of 1,046 daily cases were documented in St. Petersburg, 268 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 243 in Buryatia, 199 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, there are 326,070 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.