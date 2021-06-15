International terrorists try to spread their ideology among young people, NAC says

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. International terrorist organizations are attempting to spread their ideology among young people, the Information Center of the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) told TASS on Tuesday following the NAC session on terrorism prevention in the education and youth sphere chaired by NAC chairman, FSB director Alexander Bortnikov.

"In his address, the NAC chairman noted threats emanating from international terrorist organizations of spreading the terrorist ideology among young people and involving them in terrorist activities. During the session, the danger of radical ideas influencing students of educational organizations was emphasized, which condone the acts of violence against students and teachers, including mass murder," the NAC emphasized.

During the meeting, leaders of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, and the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs reported on preventive activities against manifestations of terrorism in the educational organizations and among young people as well as on plans to enhance such activities. "A set of measures has been worked out directed at perfecting the organization of this work by federal and regional authorities, and increasing the effectiveness of activities of antiterrorism committees," the NAC reported.

The participants of the meeting noted the necessity to pay special attention to the individual preventive work with those susceptible to or already influenced by the terrorist ideology.