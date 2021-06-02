Extra measures required to get back to pre-pandemic death rates — deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Additional measures should be taken to return to the previously planned mortality rates, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic cut short a decade-long trend of reduction in the annual mortality rate. Now, we need to take extra measures to get back to the previously planned indicators," she said at a meeting of the Russian government.

According to Golikova, the crucial thing now is to prevent the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the heart, kidneys and liver of a patient.

Golikova stated earlier that the death rate increased by 17.9% in 2020, with COVID-19 being the main factor behind the excess mortality. Pavel Smelov, deputy head of Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service, said that the mortality rate began to decline in April-May and could drop to the levels of 2019. The latest data shows that Russia’s death rates fell by 13% this April compared to March.