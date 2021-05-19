{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin supports postponement of population census till October — Kremlin

The aim is to prevent it from coinciding with the election campaign
© Sergei Ilyin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported the proposal made by the United Russia political party for postponig the population census till October, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Russia bracing for attempts to interfere in its 2021 elections from abroad, says Putin

"President Putin has supported Turchak’s proposal, made on behalf of the United Russia party, for postponing the population census till October," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin said during a conference on progress in the implementation of some ideas of his message to the Federal Assembly that he would look into the proposal for holding a national population census at a later date, in October, so as to prevent it from coinciding with the election campaign. The proposal was voiced by the Federation Council’s first deputy speaker, United Russia General Council’s Secretary Andrei Turchak.

Turchak recalled that a parliamentary election campaign would get underway officially in June and last till the State Duma elections in September. Technically it would proceed alongside the national population census, scheduled for August-September. Turchak warned that "if census takers and electioneering agents start going from door to door simultaneously, this would create unnecessary tensions or even annoyance." In this connection he asked Putin to issue instructions to postpone the census till October." He explained that "the elections by that time will be over and the people will be able to answer all important questions of the population census calmly and balanced way."

Population census

Russia’s national population census has already been postponed twice. On April 1 the census began in remote regions of Yakutia, the Kamchatka Region, Khabarovsk Region, Sverdlovsk Region, Chukchi Autonomous Region, and the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region. According to a draft resolution by the Ministry of Economic Development, the main phase of the population census was scheduled for August 23 - September 30, 2021.

The forthcoming population census will be held for the first time in the digital format. People will be able to either answer census takers’ questions or fill in electronic questionnaires on the portal of government services, or at census desks at the offices of multifunctional centers providing government and municipal services My Documents.

All permanent residents of Russia will be invited to answer 33 questions: 23 concerning socio-demographic aspects: gender, age, citizenship, place of birth, nationality, command of languages, education, number of children, and means of subsistence and ten questions concerning living conditions. Those staying in Russia temporarily will be asked seven simple questions, such as gender, age, country of permanent residence, and purpose and duration of stay in Russia.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Russia’s coronavirus situation manageable, there are no grounds for lockdown — speaker
The senator urged Russians to continue following the healthcare guidelines meant to combat the spread of COVID-19
Read more
Nord Stream 2 completion depends on pipe-laying speed, not regulators — German minister
Peter Altmaier noted that and in the future Germany may need even more gas than it does now
Read more
EU interested in Nord Stream 2 — energy minister
The project is still planned to be completed in 2021, Russia’s Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said
Read more
Russian, US top diplomats to meet after Arctic Council events on May 19
Blinken plans to discuss bilateral relations and Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline project during talks with his Russian counterpart
Read more
Press Review: Berlin okays NordStream 2 fruition, Switzerland may host Putin-Biden summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 18th
Read more
Blinken to discuss Nord Stream 2 issue with Lavrov
United States are looking for a more predictable, stable relationship with Russia, a senior US Department of State official told
Read more
UK, US may be behind SolarWinds hack, says Intelligence Service Director
In April, the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) claimed that the Foreign Intelligence Service Is behind the hack of the US-made SolarWinds software
Read more
Palestine values Turkey’s stance, doesn’t want comparisons to Karabakh, ambassador says
Earlier, the Turkish leader stated that Ankara supports the Palestinians in the same spirit it had earlier supported Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Putin confident there is no alternative to trilateral agreements on Karabakh
The Kremlin found it difficult to answer the question about whether Putin had received a letter from Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about military assistance
Read more
Press review: Biden opts for ‘alternative Syria’ and Kiev seeks to divide Minsk agreements
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 19th
Read more
Russia to judge US calls to normalization by actions, not words, top diplomat says
Moscow would like to look at those spheres of bilateral relations, where the interests may coincide, the foreign minister said
Read more
Russia adopts concept of chairing Arctic Council 2021-2023
The concept complies with the tasks, set by President Vladimir Putin in the national policies in the Arctic, in the strategy for development of the Russian Arctic zone, and with the national security policies to 2035
Read more
Abkhazian president arrives on official visit to Syria
Read more
Ceasefire between Israel and Palestine is top priority task, says Russian senior diplomat
Moscow calls for efforts to create conditions for relaunching peace dialogue between Palestine and Israel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said
Read more
Palestinians resume rocket attacks on southern Israel - army
Sirens sounding in the city of Beersheba
Read more
Black Sea Fleet starts monitoring British patrol ship - defense ministry
The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have started monitoring the activities of the Trent patrol vessel of the British Navy, which entered the Black Sea waters on May 16, the statement said
Read more
US Department of State warns about sanctions for Nord Stream 2 project participants
he Axios portal reported earlier in the day that the US administration planned to refrain from sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline project operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its CEO
Read more
PM lauds tokamak launch as evidence of Russia’s high technological level
The T-15 tokamak installation is designed to produce and study plasma with thermonuclear parameters and solve some engineering tasks directly associated with the thermonuclear reactor’s creation
Read more
Russia decides not to block Twitter after company deleted over 91% of prohibited content
The watchdog will lift restrictions on access to the social network on desktop computers, while will maintain the slowdown of traffic on mobile devices
Read more
Germany authorizes pipe-laying for Nord Stream 2 in its waters
The permit concerns laying pipes on a 2-kilometer stretch in the German Exclusive Economic Zone by vessels with an anchor positioning system, such as the Fortuna pipelayer
Read more
Two missiles fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon - TV
On May 13, five missiles were fired from the area of Qlaileh towards the settlements of Nahariya and Shlomi
Read more
No-one denies Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, but USSR, Third Reich not to be equated — Kremlin
The spokesman blasted comparisons between the USSR and Nazi Germany as atrocious
Read more
Czech Republic's Zeman apologizes for NATO's 1999 bombardments of Yugoslavia
He made a statement to this effect during negotiations with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, who is in the Czech Republic on a visit, the Czech leader's spokesman Jiri Ovcacec tweeted on Tuesday
Read more
EU attempts to accuse Moscow of stirring anti-vaccine movement abroad, head of SVR says
The EU leadership is preparing another smear campaign against Russia, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said
Read more
Russia develops Mi-28NM gunship as a breakthrough combat helicopter, says chief designer
The gunship’s advanced defensive aids suite allows it to successfully repel attacks by a potential enemy’s ground and airborne air defense systems, the chief designer informed
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to carry out seven long-distance missions in 2021
The Baltic Fleet planned to hold over 34 drills in 2021
Read more
North Macedonia announces expulsion of Russian diplomat
The envoy is to leave the country within days
Read more
Russia's new tokamak T-15MD is unparalleled in the world — Kurchatov Institute
The mega-unit was created within the framework of the government program entitled The Development of the Atomic Energy Industrial Complex
Read more
German Economy Minister spoke out for Sputnik V vaccine approval in EU
Germany has repeatedly expressed its readiness to use vaccines developed outside the EU, in particular Russia’s Sputnik V
Read more
Press review: Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes and Russia beefs up Baltic security
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 13
Read more
Press review:Russia may widen unfriendly states' list and end to Israel-Palestine workable
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 17th
Read more
Russia, Argentina looking at organizing Sputnik V production in Argentina — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that Argentina was the first Latin American nation to register the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and begin its use
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Mi-28NM gunship gets next-generation missile armament
The Mi-28NM attack helicopter’s integration into the single information and reconnaissance digital space on the battlefield boosts the gunship’s combat efficiency, the chief designer stressed
Read more
Germany increases systemic containment of Russia during pandemic, top diplomat says
The top diplomat noted that in Germany, high dignitaries regularly characterize Russia "almost as a threat to European security"
Read more
Russia appreciates Switzerland’s role as mediator in disputes, Putin says
Swiss Ambassador to Russia Krystyna Marty Lang, who was appointed to the position in January 2021, said earlier in an interview with TASS that the two countries maintained good relations in all areas
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Tensions escalate on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, PM Pashinyan says
According to him, Yerevan’s position on this matter remains unchanged: the Azerbaijani Armed Forces must withdraw from Armenian territory
Read more
Israel hits Hamas weapons depots in Gaza Strip, sirens sounding in Israeli cities - IDF
Israeli drones have hit two Hamas weapons depots in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Gaza radicals announce new massive strikes on Israeli cities and army bases
The intensive exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip has been going on since May 10, following riots that erupted at East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque in early May
Read more
Troops in Siberia practice force-on-force duel of Msta-S large-caliber howitzers
This exercise requires high skills and professionalism as troops must be quick to deliver a strike against the enemy and leave their positions to dodge retaliatory fire
Read more
EU is tired of expansion, the Balkans tired of EU integration rhetoric — Vucic
Serbia's president said he does not believe the European Union is seriously considering the admission of Balkan countries
Read more
SWIFT to continue working in Russia as usual — Central Bank
The official noted that even if Russia is disconnected from SWIFT, interbank transfers can be transferred to the Russian counterpart, the Financial Message Transfer System
Read more
Belarus ready to respond to threats from NATO together with Russia - senior army official
Two countries hold joint military exercises, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces Igor Korol said
Read more
Czech Republic, US on Moscow’s list of unfriendly states over anti-Russian steps — Lavrov
As a concrete step that was announced, Moscow asked the two countries' diplomatic missions to reduce their locally hired personnel, both Russian nationals and citizens of third countries
Read more
Press review: Israel headed for civil war and Armenian PM appeals to post-Soviet bloc
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 14
Read more
Russian PM unveils breakthrough in import substitution
Read more
Hamas claims strike at Israel’s Urim military base — report
The movement also announced new strikes on the city of Netivot
Read more
Kremlin not to consider Kiev’s idea of swapping Medvedchuk for convicted Ukrainians
Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov said earlier he did not rule out that Kiev could offer Moscow to swap the leader of the Opposition Platform For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, after he was convicted, for Ukrainian nationals serving their sentences in Russia
Read more
Russian, Chinese leaders to attend ceremony to build nuclear energy project
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will take part in the May 19 online ceremony
Read more
Russia may ban foreign IT giants without local offices from working with new users
The lawmaker said gaming resources are likely to be outside the scope of the bill
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more