Sputnik V expected to be in commercial circulation in Germany by year end

ST. PETERSBURG, May 13. /TASS/. R-Pharm group of companies plans to start production of Sputnik V vaccine in Germany in the middle of summer and expects its release into civilian circulation by the end of the year, General Director of R-Pharm Group of Companies Vasily Ignatiev told reporters.

"There will be small volumes in Germany for now, we will start production in mid-June, for now, there will be validation launches. Real commercial availability will most likely be reached by the end of the year. Capacity will depend on how well the technology transfer goes, but in general, we will talk about millions of doses per month," he said, answering a question from TASS.

Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by regulators in about 60 countries, with a total population of more than 1.5 bln people. More than 30 countries have begun mass vaccination with Sputnik V. The vaccine’s effectiveness at the level of 91.6% is confirmed by the publication of data in the leading medical journal The Lancet. On March 4, the European Medicines Agency announced the start of the procedure for the sequential examination of the Sputnik V vaccine. According to the forecasts of the regulator’s representative, registration can be completed by the end of May.