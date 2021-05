MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Around 1 mln doses of the EpiVacCorona Covid-19 vaccine have been dispatched to Russian regions, Tatiana Nepomnyashchikh, deputy head of the Vector Center, the vaccine developer, said on Friday.

"Slightly less than a million doses have been sent to regions," she said in an interview with the Vesti evening news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.