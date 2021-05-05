Over 90% inoculated with EpiVacCorona jab developed COVID-19 antibodies, says researcher

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. More than 90% of people inoculated with the EpiVacCorona vaccine developed antibodies to COVID-19, Chief of the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector’s zoonotic infections and influenza department Alexander Ryzhikov said in a video posted on the Instagram page of the national sanitary watchdog on Wednesday.

"Independent research shows that a large part of the population is actually responding to vaccination. Earlier, we announced figures related to volunteers. At the moment, we are carrying out random research among vaccinated groups and we can see that the rate is far above 90%," he pointed out.