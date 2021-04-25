Russia’s coronavirus spread rate climbs to 1.05 - TASS estimates

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rose to 1.05 and reached 1.21 in Moscow, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

Both in the capital and in Russia the spread rate was the highest since April 19.

The figure exceeds 1 only in three out of nine Russian regions with the highest caseload. Besides Moscow, this is the Moscow Region (1.03) and the Sverdlovsk Region (1.05). In St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, and in the Rostov Region the coronavirus spread rate stood at 1, in the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 0.99, in the Irkutsk Region - 0.98, in the Arkhangelsk and Voronezh Regions - 0.97.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the epidemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.