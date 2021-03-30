Russia set to compete in Eurovision first semi-final on May 18

"The running orders of the two Semi-Final shows have been decided by the producers at Host Broadcasters NPO/NOS/AVROTROS, and approved by Martin Osterdahl, the Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest," the organizers noted.

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Manizha, singer who will represent Russia at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands, will perform in the first semi-final on May 18, Eurovision organizers reported via the official website Tuesday.

Manizha will be the third act to take the stage on the night. She will compete alongside performers from Lithuania, Slovenia, Sweden, Australia, North Macedonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Norway, Croatia, Belgium, Israel, Romania, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Malta.

The second semi-final will take place on May 20 and feature San Marino, Estonia, Czech Republic, Greece, Austria, Poland, Moldova, Iceland, Serbia, Georgia, Albania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Switzerland and Denmark.

The final is scheduled for May 22, it will include 10 qualifies nations from each semi-final and the ‘Big Five’: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. Last year’s winner, the Netherlands, is also automatically through to the final.

The 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Rotterdam between May 18 and 22. Manizha, Russian singer of the Tajik origin, won Russia’s national selection competition with her song Russian Woman.