Scientists collect samples to analyze human impacts on Taimyr ecology

NORILSK, March 30. /TASS/. Experts of the Foundation for Polar Studies began collecting samples in the northern Krasnoyarsk Region to analyze human impacts on the ecology. The experts will study areas of the Pyasina River and Lake Pyasino, press service of Nornickel’s Polar Division told TASS on Tuesday.

"Artur Chilingarov’s Foundation for Polar Studies has opened the expedition’s spring stage," the press service said. "The purpose is to analyze human impacts on the regional ecology and to offer remedy measures. The expedition’s first team has left for Lake Pyasino, and the scientists will also study the River Pyasina’s basin."

Within next ten days, while the snow still covers the ground, the scientists will collect samples at 27 points. They will take the collected material to labs for further detailed tests.

"The expedition follows two tasks, where the first one is to see the impact from the diesel fuel on biota groups - phytoplankton, zooplankton, benthos, ichthyofauna, which we have been studying and collecting," the team’s leader Sergei Yakovlev said. "The second direction is to analyze the impact of man-made factors on the regional ecology. The expedition will collect and study those data over a year, during different seasons."

According to the scientist, later on, the studies’ results will be integrated into results of the ethnic-ecological research, made by the Association of the Indigenous Low-Numbered Peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East, as well as into the recommendations of the Great Norilsk Expedition of 2020. The scientists plan to receive up-to-date, complete and reliable information on the current conditions and contaminating agents in the ecosystem; they will update the region’s ecological conditions and will offer recommendations on restoration of water reservoirs and on soil revegetation near Norilsk to cut the gained man-made impact on the environment.