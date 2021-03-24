Number of coronavirus cases in US surpasses 30 mln

NEW YORK, March 25. /TASS/. The number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has exceeded 30 mln, according to the Johns Hopkins University estimations based on information from federal and local authorities.

So, according to the report, by Wednesday evening there were 30,001,245 coronavirus cases in the United States. A total of 545,053 people died during the pandemic. The country ranks first in the world for both indicators.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.