Over 3 mln Russians work remotely from home, reports Labor Ministry

MOSCOW, March 24. / TASS /. More than 3 million Russians are working remotely today, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Andrei Pudov said at a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children on Wednesday.
"If at the beginning of 2020, during the pre-pandemic period, there were 30,000 people employed remotely, then today it is more than 3 mln citizens working remotely," Pudov said. Earlier in January, the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov reported that about 3.7 mln Russians work in a remote format, which is 6% of the total number of working citizens. The Ministry of Labor expected this indicator to drop to 5% after all restrictions were lifted.