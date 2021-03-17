COVID-19 stabilizing in Russia, says chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation is stabilizing in Russia, but still remains tense, Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said on Wednesday.

"The epidemic situation is stabilizing. The number of cases has been falling daily. Nevertheless, the situation is still tense," she said in a televised interview on Vesti news program on Rossiya-24 channel.

Popova added that it is becoming more and more evident that the coronavirus epidemiological process is seasonal.

According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, 4,418,436 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, with 4,024,975 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 93,364 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.