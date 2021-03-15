Putin awards TASS CEO Sergey Mikhailov with Order of Friendship

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded TASS CEO Sergey Mikhailov with the Order of Friendship. The presidential order was published at the official legal information website Monday.

According to the document, the order was awarded for professional achievements and many years of fair work.

"Award Mikhailov Sergey Vladimirovich - CEO of the federal state organization ‘Information telegraph agency of Russia (ITAR-TASS) - with Order of Friendship," the order says.

Sergey Mikhailov was born on March 17, 1971. He has been leading TASS since September 17, 2012. He is a co-founder of the Russian Association of Public Relations, and a member of the Russian Journalist Union. In 2018, Mikhailov also received Presidential Gratitude.

The Order of Friendship is awarded to Russian and foreign citizens for special accomplishments in strengthening of peace, friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding between peoples, for fruitful work on rapprochement and mutual enrichment of cultures of nations and ethnicities, active efforts on preservation, increase and popularization of Russia’s cultural and historic heritage, labor achievements in industry, agriculture and other fields of economy. The Order is also awarded for fruitful work on development of science, education, healthcare and culture, as well as major contribution to implementation of major economic projects, attraction of investments to the state economy or wide-scale charity.