WHO reports over 353,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

GENEVA, March 6. /TASS/. More than 353,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 115.65 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 7,100 to surpass 2.57 million.

As of 17.02 Moscow time on March 6, as many as 115,653,459 coronavirus cases and 2,571,823 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 353,528 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,192.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for more than 44% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (157,481 cases). South and North America goes second (121,576 cases) followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region (33,611).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (28,468,736), followed by India (11,192,088), Brazil (10,793,732), Russia (4,312,181), the UK (4,207,308), France (3,791,524), Spain (3,142,358), Italy (3,023,129), Turkey (2,757,460), Germany (2,492,079), Colombia (2,266,211), and Argentina (2,141,854).