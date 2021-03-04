Moscow records 2,150 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 2,150 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday. The total number of cases has reached 985,284.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.22%. As many as 1,284 cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 51 to 15,243 in the past day and recoveries rose by 2,421 to 905,521.

There are currently 64,520 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.