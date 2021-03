Mir-19 COVID-19 vaccine passes first stage of preclinical trials

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 11,385 in the past day to 4,290,135, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.27%.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 16,123 in the past 24 hours to 3,869,857, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries account for 90.2% of the total number of infections.