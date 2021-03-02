Russia documents 10,565 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest since October 4

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 10,565, the lowest since October 4. The total number of infections has reached 4,268,215, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase in new infections amounts to 0.25%.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Tuva, the Republic of Altai (0.03%) and the Magadan Region (0.05%).

Some 937 new cases over the past 24 hours have been detected in St. Petersburg, 617 - in the Moscow Region, 383 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 291 - in the Voronezh Region and 282 - in the Rostov Region.

In all, currently 343,279 patients continue treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 14,966 to 3,838,040 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,659 coronavirus recoveries were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 575 in the Moscow Region, 425 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 319 in the Rostov Region and 313 in the Irkutsk Region.

Fatalities

A total of 441 people died from COVID-19 in Russia in the past 24 hours versus 333 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 86,896, the anti-coronavirus crisis center announced Tuesday.

The provisional lethality increased to 2.04%, the statistics indicate.

In particular, 49 people died in St. Petersburg, 34 - in the Moscow Region, 17 - in the Arkhangelsk Region and 14 - in Krasnodar, Voronezh and Rostov regions each.

Moscow

Moscow recorded 1,277 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 981,850.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.13%. As many as 2,097 cases were confirmed on Monday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 49 to 15,146 in the past day and recoveries rose by 1,796 to 901,035.

There are currently 65,669 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.