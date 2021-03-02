Russia’s coronavirus infection rates decline but remain high — deputy PM

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases is declining in Russia but still remains high, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with TASS.

According to her, the current infection rates are the same as in May 2020. "The number of new coronavirus cases is declining, which is encouraging, but it still remains quite high. As you may remember, when restrictions were eased in May, the average daily number of new infections was about the same that we have now," Golikova pointed out.

The deputy prime minister added that people tend to contract viral infections in winter and early spring. "This year, COVID-19 nearly replaced the flu. Besides, we conducted a large-scale flu vaccination campaign, so the flu curve is much flatter than last year," she noted.

According to the latest statistics, over 114.1 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.5 mln deaths have been reported.

According to Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 4,257,650 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 3,823,074 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 86,455 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.