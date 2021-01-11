List of categories eligible for COVID jab in Moscow to be expanded from January 13

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. More categories of residents will be able to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow from January 13, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

"On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, registration for vaccination will begin for employees of the following economic sectors: research and development; information technologies; telecommunications; social services provided by private and non-profit organizations (staff of the city-run social services had an opportunity to get inoculated in early December); real estate management and transactions; hotels, travel agencies and other organizations offering services in the travel sector," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

Apart from that, according to the Moscow mayor, 30 more vaccination centers will open in Moscow on January 14 to bring the total number of such centers up to 100.

Moscow’s authorities plan to vaccinate from six to seven million city dwellers against COVID-19. It is not ruled out that an issue of giving privileges to those vaccinated against the coronavirus infection could be looked at. The mayor promised that when the vaccination campaign was over it would be possible to lift the coronavirus lockdown.

The anti-COVID vaccination campaign kicked off in Moscow on December 5. People can register for vaccination via the internet.