Share of Russian grain in UAE’s imports totals up to 35% — trade representative

DUBAI, April 25. /TASS/. The share of Russian grain in the total volume of imports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amounts to 30-35%, Russian Trade Representative to the UAE Andrey Terekhin told reporters.

"The supply of Russian agriculture products and food to the UAE is one of the key areas. Due to its natural conditions the Emirates depends much on imported food. Food import reaches 90%. This opens possibilities for our agriculture exports. Russia is a major grain exporter. The share of Russian grain in the UEA’s total imports is around 30-35%," he said.

The UAE is Russia’s major trade partner among Middle Eastern countries, Terekhin said, adding that trade turnover between the countries increased several-fold over the past several years, having approached $11 bln by the end of 2023.

The UAE is a major producer and exporter of oil and gas with the share of the oil and gas sector in GDP totaling 30%, he noted. "This opens possibilities for Russian producers of oil and gas equipment. Amid import substitution our oil and gas producers of equipment have made serious progress, with demand for their equipment present," Terekhin said.