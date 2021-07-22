Vietnamese naval ships arrive in Vladivostok for Russia’s Navy Day celebrations

VLADIVOSTOK, July 22. /TASS/. Vietnamese naval ships arrived in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East to take part in the celebrations of Russia’s Navy Day, the press office of the Pacific Fleet reported on Thursday.

"Two missile frigates of the Vietnamese Navy, the Tran Hung Dao and the Kuang Chung, have arrived in Vladivostok to take part in the celebration of Navy Day. The warships have entered the Zolotoi Rog Bay and are assuming their positions in the parade formation with the help of the tugs of the Pacific Fleet," the press office said in a statement.

A total of 16 sets of roadstead equipment have been installed in the bay for the parade formation. Overall, the festivities will involve seven combat ships. The final rehearsal of the Pacific Fleet’s ships will take place on July 23.

Russia will hold its Main Naval Parade on Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 25 to mark the Fleet’s 325th anniversary. Naval parades will also take place in Severomorsk, Baltiysk, Sevastopol, Kaspiysk, Vladivostok and Tartus (Syria).