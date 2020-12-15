Hainan Film Festival wraps up in Sanya

SANYA, December 15. /TASS/. The official closing ceremony of the Third Hainan International Film Festival took place in the Haitang Bay, Sanya, reported Xinhua.

The event, which concluded the eight-day art festival on Hainan, was attended by prominent representatives of the global film industry. Among them are the famous Chinese actor and director Jackie Chan, the famous actress Zhang Ziyi, who became the ambassador of this film festival, and the Iranian director Majid Majidi, the author of films that have repeatedly participated in international film festivals and received prestigious awards. During the ceremony, they took the stage and shared their impressions of the film festival and thoughts on its significance. As the agency notes, the Hainan Film Festival has become the "cultural landmark" of this Chinese province.

At the closing ceremony, an expert group of Chinese directors and film industry figures made a special selection of films from the Hainan Film Festival and announced a list of the official recommendation for the Golden Coconut award. There are three categories: feature film, short and documentary. In total, 12 feature and short films were recommended, as well as eight documentaries. The organizers of the festival noted that "those wonderful films would hit the country's silver screens next year."

The Third Hainan International Film Festival takes place on Hainan on December 5-12. During the week, 189 films from 60 countries will be shown here, the Chinese viewers will see 97 of those for the first time, this is a record number of new films at the Hainan Film Festival. Film screenings will be held in several Hainan cities. Some of the films will be shown online. Some of the movies will be shown right on the picturesque beaches of this tropical island. In addition to film screenings, special forums, master classes, and events aimed at promoting films and attracting investment in film projects will be held on the island as well.

The Hainan Island International Film Festival is recognized as one of the four main film screenings held in China. It was first held in December 2018 in Sanya and has been held there regularly since. It was attended by such world famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan and others.