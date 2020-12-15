Over 5,300 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 5,307 in the past 24 hours, Moscow's anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"The Moscow anti-coronavirus crisis center informs that 5,307 patients have recovered after treatment in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 539,859," it said.

Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic diseases and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

People who have recovered can also become social volunteers and help those who are being treated at home.