Joint trials of Sputnik V, vaccine by AstraZeneca likely to begin abroad, RDIF says

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. A decision on the format of a joint study on combining a vaccine against the coronavirus developed by AstraZeneca and the Russian Sputnik V preparation will be announced next week. The first trials will be most likely held abroad, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We will announce it (the format - TASS), I think, literally as early as next week. These trials, most likely, will be held at first not in Russia," he told the Russia-24 TV channel on Friday.

He noted that in case of the successful completion of trials the companies, most likely, will independently produce components of their vaccines. "Most likely, a combined vaccine like this will be used on foreign markets. I think, all of this will be decided after the results of trials," he added.

According to the RDIF head, the discussion is underway also on conducting the joint vaccine trials with one of the leading Chinese companies. "Yet again, so far today we are focused on this very important partnership (with AstraZeneca - TASS), the entire world is watching," he noted.

Earlier, the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company reported of a beginning of a program of studies together with the Gamaleya Research Institute, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and R-Pharm on combining its own vaccine against the coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V preparation. In turn, the RDIF reported that clinical trials of the combination of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Sputnik V human adenoviral type Ad26 vector will begin before the end of this year.