Coronavirus pandemic unlikely to end soon, WHO official says

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units has grown in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Monday.

"I would like to point out that the number of patients in need of intensive care increased in the past month," he noted.

According to Murashko, there are enough vacant intensive care beds in Russian hospitals.