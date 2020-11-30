Coronavirus pandemic unlikely to end soon, WHO official says

In response to a question, she pointed out that the pandemic would end "once a vaccine makes it possible to reach the necessary level of immunity (and we expect the vaccine to become available at some point), once we start acting based on the understanding that the virus exists in the population and won’t go anywhere, it’s here to stay, like other viruses". "We must learn to live with the virus and stop it from controlling our lives," Vujnovic added.

"It’s not a matter of months but we need to move forward," the WHO official noted. "In the spring, we saw that it can be done and we all need to work together," she said. According to Vujnovic, there is a long way to go to overcome the pandemic. "It’s not a 100-meter sprint but rather a marathon," she pointed out.