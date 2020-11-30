Putin sends bill banning foreign citizenship for military, state officials to lower house

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a bill to the State Dume (lower house) that bans foreign citizenship for the military, state officials and a number of other categories. The bill was published in the State Duma online database.
"The draft federal law aims to update clauses of individual laws of the Russian Federation, which outline a ban to hold state and municipal offices over a citizenship or a residence permit or other document, which allows permanent residence of a Russian citizen in a foreign state," the memo reads.
In particular, laws of the Russian Federation "on military service," "on civilian service," "on municipal service," "on common principles of organization of lawmaking (representative) and executive bodies of state power of the subjects of the Russian Federtaion," "on common principles of organization of self-governance" and "on the Central Bank of the Russian Federation," are updated, saying that the military and a number of state officials cannot have a foreign citizenship, or a residence permit, and must notify their authorities, should they obtain one.