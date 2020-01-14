Russian diplomat brushes off ‘fake news’ about US citizenship of her family

MOSCOW, January 14./TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dismissed as ‘fake news’ reports about her family allegedly having US citizenship, circulated on social media.

"Fake news has appeared on the web alleging that I myself and my family may have US citizenship, and even that my daughter was born there. Neither me, nor my family, including my husband and the daughter, nor the parents or the parents of my parents have or had whatever foreign citizenship. Never. None whatsoever," Zakharova blogged on her Facebook page in comments on the rumors circulated on the Internet.

Zakharova stressed that she had never had residence permit in any country either. Besides, her family has no property outside Russia, she stressed. "My daughter was born in Moscow, in the maternity wing of a city clinic," she summed up.