Upper house speaker suggests Russian diplomats be banned from holding second citizenship

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko proposed widening the list of functionaries prohibited from possessing foreign citizenship or residency permits to include diplomatic staff.

Russian diplomat brushes off ‘fake news’ about US citizenship of her family

"There are cases of diplomats obtaining foreign citizenship or residency permits. The lack of attention to this problem may cost our state dearly, especially considering the complex international situation. I believe that we should consider expanding the list of occupations that those with dual citizenship or foreign residency permits cannot hold."

Matviyenko asked the Committee on Foreign Affairs "to attentively and, most importantly, prudently study the issue."

"This should not be a witch-hunt, but rather a solid safeguard of Russia’s sovereignty. [It should be] about removing the slightest loophole to meddling in our country’s internal affairs," she emphasized.

The upper house speaker believes that the proposed amendments to the Russian Constitution put forth by President Vladimir Putin on prohibiting dual citizenship for top officials was an answer to a long overdue problem.