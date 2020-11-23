Over 72.9 mln COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 24,581 in the past day

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian medical workers have conducted more than 72.9 million coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Monday.

"More than 72.9 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation," its press service said. Some 520,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, 481,674 people remain under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.