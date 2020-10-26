{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Over 17,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia

The total number has reached 1,531,224

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 17,347, bringing the total to 1,531,224, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth over the past three days has been at 1.1%.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Chechnya (0.3%), the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.4%) and the Republic of Dagestan (0.5%).

Some 5,224 new cases over the past 24 hours were detected in Moscow, 715 in St. Petersburg, 499 cases in the Moscow Region, 376 cases in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 312 cases in the Rostov Region, and 298 cases were detected in the Arkhangelsk Region.

In all, currently there are 358,859 cases of the COVID-19 infection in Russia.

ARCTIC TODAY
Biggest coastal rookery of walruses registered on Yamal
It is the biggest coastal rookery known to scientists
US blacklists Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics
According to the US authorities, the Institute is "connected to the destructive Triton malware" which "was designed specifically to target and manipulate industrial safety systems"
Diesel-electric sub built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet to enter service on October 24
The submarine Volkhov was laid down in July 2017 and floated out in December 2019
Blast-hit tanker in Sea of Azov was in good repair, says emergencies ministry
The reason of the explosion will be defined by a commission
UFC Lightweight Champ Nurmagomedov defeats Gaethje defending title for the third time
Nurmagomedov submitted Gaethje early in the second round
Soyuz MS-16 reentry vehicle with three crew members onboard lands in Kazakhstan
Returning ISS crew evacuated from Soyuz MS-16 reentry vehicle
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Azerbaijani president says Armenia is supplied with weapons from aboard
"We are fighting unaided", he said
Putin issued personal instructions to let Navalny be transported to Germany — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, the president's involvement was needed to override the restrictions on the blogger’s foreign travels
This week in photos: Protests erupt in Prague, Trump counting cash, and geese get a ride
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Moscow ranks fourth in 100 best cities for living and business list
Moscow historically has been one of the international cultural and civilizational centers, Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalia Sergunina noted
Baku announces destroying Armenian combat aircraft
A combat aircraft of the Armenian Air Force was shot down by Azerbaijani air defense units, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said
Russia to explain its stance to the West but will not put up with obnoxiousness — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman admitted that "there are certain complications" in relations with Germany
Advanced engine for Russia’s latest Mi-28NM combat helicopters passes state trials
The engine has proved to comply with the technical requirements specified by Russia’s top brass and can be used as a powerplant for the latest Russian helicopters, the company’s press office specified
Lukashenko, Pompeo hold phone talks
US Secretary of State has called Lukashenko, no details of the conversation were reported
Austria expresses interest in Russian coronavirus vaccine
The new director general of the Austrian-Russian Friendship Society revealed that a proposal was voiced that either the organization's members travel to Russia to get vaccinated or the vaccine is shipped to Austria
Bolivia’s president-elect says he plans to cement relations with Russia
More than 55% of voters cast their ballots for the close associate of former President Evo Morales
UN political mechanisms help avoid World War III, Medvedev says
Attempts to replace UN with another club of countries divides humanity, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added
Russia a trusted mediator in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Armenian president
Moscow demonstrated its commitment to finding a peaceful solution, said Armen Sarkissian
Ceasefire between Baku, Yerevan to take effect Monday
Armenian Foreign Ministerand Azerbaijani Foreign Minister met with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun and reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to implement and abide by the humanitarian ceasefire
Lukashenko tells Pompeo Russia does not interfere in Belarus affairs
The countries are poised to team up in responding to emerging external threats, said Belarusian President
Putin congratulates UFC Champ Nurmagomedov on another win
The 32-year-old Russian fighter currently holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights
Environment is top priority: Kremlin comments on Trump’s ecological remark about Russia
The US president earlier mentioned Russia among countries with poor ecology and air pollution, along with China and India
Baku says Azerbaijani forces advance in some Nagorno-Karabakh areas
According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, a significant number of Armenian forces’ military hardware was destroyed
Russian ambassador called US sanctions against Russian research institute illegitimate
Anatoly Antonov stated that Russia does not conduct offensive operations in cyber domain
Erdogan says Turkey has right to take part in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process
Russia will cope with sanctions imposed against it, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club
Russia’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 1.5 mln
Currently, 349,305 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia
Diabetes patients get infected with COVID-19 10 times more often, Deputy PM says
She noted that the diabetes patients have a higher risk of developing pneumonia
Paris still in the dark about who could have leaked Putin-Macron phone call
The French authorities continue probing the case opened after Le Monde published supposed fragments of a conversation that took place between the two presidents, a source in the French diplomatic circles told TASS
Erdogan says Turkey will not refuse from Russian S400 systems, despite US’ position
Turkish President said that the United States was free to use any sanctions it liked
Armenian top diplomat notes ‘remarkable unity’ of Russia, US, France on Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan lauded the talks in Washington on Nagorno-Karabakh regulation as very productive
German defense attache summoned to Russian Defense Ministry
According to Moscow, involvement of personnel and dual-use aviation of non-nuclear NATO countries, such as Germany, in drilling scenarios of the use of nuclear weapons is a flagrant violation of the Nonproliferation Treaty
Investment in Arctic expected to reach $235 bln in 15 years, says ministry
Pompeo tells Lukashenko US committed to sovereignty of Belarus
Lukashenko and Pompeo discussed domestic political affairs in Belarus and the United States
Biden says Russia key threat to US
China its biggest competition, said US Democratic presidential candidate
Press review: NATO on guard over space threats and the ruble’s direction after US election
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 22
Russian COVID-19 vaccine highly sought after abroad, Kremlin says
Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus on August 11
Roscosmos CEO congratulates Soyuz MS-16 crew on safe landing
The Soyuz MS-16 spaceship’s reentry vehicle with Roscosmos cosmonauts and NASA astronaut landed at 05:54 Moscow time in the steppe southeast of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan
Russian Baltic Fleet corvettes hold anti-terror drills in North Sea
The Baltic Fleet’s tactical group of surface ships earlier conducted electronic missile launches against a notional enemy’s carrier group in the North Sea
Armenia says situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone remains tense
According to Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Shushan Stepanyan, late on Saturday Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces shelled from artillery weapons the settlements in the Martuninsky and Askeransky districts in Nagorno-Karabakh
Lukashenko says situation around Union State difficult
The allies need to jointly react to emerging challenges, the Belarusian president said
Pompeo urges Lukashenko to let political strategist Shklyarov leave Belarus
Shklyarov was detained in late July in Gomel and accused of organizing and preparing actions disturbing public order
Russia reports 16,521 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
In particular, 4,453 cases were detected per day in Moscow
Press review: Iran, Russia accused of ‘meddling’ and Turkey’s Karabakh gamble irks Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 23
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Russia records over 114,500 new coronavirus cases this week
Last week, the anti-coronavirus crisis center confirmed 100,616 new cases
Azerbaijan states full control over border with Iran
According to the President, the Azerbaijani forces regained control over three settlements in the Fuzuli district, four settlements in the Jabrayil district, and 14 settlements in the Zangilan district
Putin says US presence in Afghanistan good for security
According to Putin, the Americans share data on anti-terror with their Russian colleagues
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he had his last UFC fight
He defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States on Saturday and retained his lightweight title for the third time
Erdogan vows to continue testing S-400 air defense systems disregarding US position
The US State Department warned Ankara of potentially serious consequences, if Turkey activated the Russian-made surface-to-air missile systems
