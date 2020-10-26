Over 17,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 17,347, bringing the total to 1,531,224, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth over the past three days has been at 1.1%.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Chechnya (0.3%), the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.4%) and the Republic of Dagestan (0.5%).

Some 5,224 new cases over the past 24 hours were detected in Moscow, 715 in St. Petersburg, 499 cases in the Moscow Region, 376 cases in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 312 cases in the Rostov Region, and 298 cases were detected in the Arkhangelsk Region.

In all, currently there are 358,859 cases of the COVID-19 infection in Russia.