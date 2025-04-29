Russian Il-38 aircraft hunt down enemy submarines in Sea of Japan drills

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Ilyushin Il-38 anti-submarine warfare planes of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation practiced hunting down a notional enemy’s submarines during drills in the Sea of Japan, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The crews of Il-38 anti-submarine warfare aircraft of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation practiced hunting down, identifying and tracking a notional enemy’s submarines with the comprehensive use of advanced radar and sonar capabilities for their detection. During the exercise, the aircraft practiced an algorithm of operations for notionally dropping sonar buoys," the press office said in a statement.

The training exercise involved two Il-38 anti-submarine warfare planes that carried out missions in two flight shifts. The commanders of the crews of the anti-submarine warfare planes sharpened the skills of flying along the designated flight path over the water surface and the coastal area and accomplished the flight assignments of piloting in the daytime and at night, the press office said.