US senators initiate bill on buying weapons for Ukraine from Russian frozen assets

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. A group of US senators has introduced a bill in the Senate that would authorize the purchase of weapons for Ukraine using Russian assets frozen abroad.

The Seized Assets for Battlefield Equipment and Readiness (SABER) Act provides for the use of frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and other Russian sovereign assets for these purposes.

The bill’s authors are Democrats Tim Kaine (Virginia), Chris Coons (Delaware), Sheldon Whitehouse (Rhode Island), and Republicans John Cornyn (Texas), Roger Wicker (Mississippi), and Chuck Grassley (Iowa).