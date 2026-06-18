Laos interested in connecting to Power of Siberia 2 — LNCCI chief

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Laos would like to connect to the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project, as this would help reduce the country's logistics costs, President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Oudet Souvannavong said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"We also have to think about the cost. That's why I think building up a pipeline would reduce the cost of supply and logistics," he said.

The chamber chief noted that the Lao People's Democratic Republic is a landlocked country. "We are really concerned about our energy security, especially about fuel and supplies, as well as the renewable energy development in our country," he said.

According to Souvannavong, the Lao government is currently developing an energy strategy for the country and is considering new energy sources. He explained that at present, 80-90% of fuel supplies come from Thailand due to the country's refining capacity, while a smaller share of fuel is delivered through Vietnam.

"We have already searched for a number of third suppliers. Aside from Vietnam and Thailand, supplies also come from various other sources, including from the Middle East through the route to Vietnam. We now have a Lao airline, which allows us to connect the capital, Vientiane, with China, as well as with Belarus and Russia," he told TASS.

"One thing we can do is increase trade between our country and Russia, as well Eurasia. We have also been thinking of transporting fuel from Russia and other Eurasian countries to Laos," he said, noting the importance of reducing logistics costs.

TASS is the media partner of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum.