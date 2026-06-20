Al Jazeera TV cameraman killed in Israeli strike on Gaza Strip

DOHA, June 20. /TASS/. Al Jazeera Mubasher cameraman Ahmed Wishah died in an Israeli drone strike on the Gaza Strip, the Qatari TV channel said.

According to Al Jazeera, an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle attacked an apartment building in the Bureij refugee camp, killing three Palestinians, including Washah, and wounding several others.

Washakh became the 13th Al Jazeera employee to die from the actions of the Israeli military during the conflict in the enclave.

In April, an Israeli Air Force strike on a car killed his brother Mohammed Washakh, who worked as a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher TV channel.