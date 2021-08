MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Brent oil futures prices fall by 2.24% and amounts to $70.79 a barrel during the trading session on the London-based ICE on Wednesday, according to trading data.

Brent prices were below $71 per barrel rubles last time on July 21 of this year.

Brent futures recovered later to $70.98 a barrel, down 1.93%.

The dollar lost 0.1% to 72.84 rubles. The euro gained 0.07% to 86.63 rubles on the Moscow Exchange today.