Death toll from Israeli attacks exceeds 4,000 since start of escalation in Lebanon

BEIRUT, June 20. /TASS/. Intensive air strikes on the strongholds of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon killed 77 people and wounded 120 in a day, the republic's Health Ministry said.

"The total number of Lebanese killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 4,057, and 12,121 people have been wounded," the ministry said on X.

According to the Health Ministry, rescue teams continue to dismantle debris in the city of Nabatiya and its surroundings after the Israeli bombing. It is expected that the number of dead and injured may increase.

The Lebanese army said that an Israeli drone attack in the area of Kfar Rumman on Saturday killed one soldier.