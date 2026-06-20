US promises to continue to strike drug cartels in Latin America

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. The United States intends to continue attacks on Latin American drug cartels, The Washington Post quoted White House Spokeswoman Olivia Wales as saying.

"The United States will continue to identify and neutralize any groups that have the intent and capability to plot attacks against Americans - whether it’s deadly cartels that have poisoned millions of Americans or Jihadists," Wales said. "Terrorists of any kind will not be allowed to find safe harbor here at home or attack us from abroad."

According to her, Washington may launch targeted strikes against drug cartels operating in Latin American countries. The authorities have added many of them to the list of terrorist organizations.

On June 12, US President Donald Trump said that American forces, on his orders, had eliminated leader of Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua, Nino Guerrero. Trump noted that the strike was carried out in cooperation with Venezuela, but did not specify where.