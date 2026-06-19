WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard released documents regarding the origins of COVID-19 and accused former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci of trying to conceal that the United States was funding coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Overnight to Friday, her last working day in office, she posted a video on X where she announced the release of previously unavailable materials related to COVID-19.

"Before the COVID pandemic, Dr. Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain of function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic," she said.

"Now, in support of President [of the US Donald] Trump's maximum transparency mandate, today on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I'm releasing never before seen communications and documents that expose exactly how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the intelligence community to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus's lab leak origins, and his role in directing US funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives. Now, these documents expose Fauci's direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID 19," she added.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology housed the only laboratory in China, at the time of the pandemic outbreak, that was certified to the BSL-4 standard, the highest level of biosafety.