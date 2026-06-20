Three Indian crude oil tankers clear Strait of Hormuz — shipping minister

NEW DELHI, June 20. /TASS/. Three Indian-flagged tankers - Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald - have successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz and are heading to India, said Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Safe passage secured! Three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz today and are en route to India," he wrote on X.

According to Sonowal, the vessels carry more than 860,000 tons of crude, and 94 Indian sailors.

This week, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. On June 17, US President Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz was "already partially open."

Earlier on June 20, Iran said it closed the Strait of Hormuz due to Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanese territory in violation of the memorandum.

On June 19, Israel intensified its operations in Lebanon, attacking many Hezbollah facilities in several areas of the republic. The authorities of the Jewish state said that this was being done in response to attacks on the Israeli military in southern Lebanon and shelling of northern Israel.