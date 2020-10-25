Russia’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 1.5 mln

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 16,710 in the past day to 1,513,877, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A 1.1% growth rate was recorded in the past two days, the crisis center reported.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Chechen Republic (0.4%), the Moscow Region, the Chuvash Republic, the Dagestan Republic and the Tatarstan Republic (0.6%).

Most cases were confirmed in Moscow (4,455), St. Petersburg (709), the Moscow Region (491), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (396) and the Rostov Region (306).

Currently, 349,305 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

Recovered patients

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 7,704 in the past day to 1,138,522.

According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries dropped to 75.2%.

In the past day, 2,614 patients were discharged in Moscow, 387 in St. Petersburg, 318 in the Moscow Region, 228 in the Altai Region, 224 in the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk Regions.

Number of coronavirus deaths

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 229 in the past day versus 296 a day earlier.

Russia’s total death toll from the coronavirus hit 26,050. The average mortality rate dropped to 1.72%.

Over the past 24 hours, 68 deaths were recorded in Moscow, 25 in St. Petersburg, 11 in the Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, nine in the Moscow and Irkutsk Regions, in the Republic of Dagestan and in another 30 regions the death toll did not exceed 8.