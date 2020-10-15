Office workers prevail among COVID-19 patients, says top sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The majority of those infected with the coronavirus in Russia are office workers, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Thursday at an online convention of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"The main share of the infected consists of people over 30, even 39 to 60 years of age, the working population. Among them the highest proportion is made up of staff of offices and public administration structures," she noted, commenting on the rise in incidence.

According to the top sanitary doctor, the incidence in this group is influenced by the fact that the compliance with the requirements preventing the spread of the virus in office buildings "leaves much to be desired."

According to the latest statistics, about 38.5 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.09 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 1,354,163 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,048,097 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 23,491 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.