No point in mothballing economy right now — chief sanitary physician

MOSCOW, October 13. / TASS /. There is no need in restricting the activities of any enterprises and various sectors of the Russian economy due to the spike in the new cases of the coronavirus infection, said the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova on Tuesday.

"This experience of the system as a whole for the population of the entire country, for the population of a number of other countries allows us to feel quite confident, [and] despite the fact that we see growth figures, today in Russia we are not talking about blocking the economy and suspending the work of enterprises, some sectors of the economy, because today we do not see any sense in this," Popova said at the International Scientific and Practical Online Conference "Pandemic 2020: Challenges, Solutions, Consequences" at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation (RANEPA).

In addition, Popova noted that the level of coverage of the population with PCR testing for coronavirus did not go down even during the summer. According to her, the constituent entities of Russia do at least 155 tests per 100,000 people a day in each settlement, and this is a very high standard. Moreover, on weekends, the number of tests conducted practically does not decrease.