‘Progress MS-25’ to leave ISS to free up space for new cargo spacecraft

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Progress MS-25 cargo spacecraft will leave the Russian segment of the International Space Station at 11:39 Moscow time to free up space for a new cargo spacecraft, the Progress MS-27, Roscosmos announced.

The spacecraft is expected to enter autonomous flight after undocking; at 14:48, it will turn on braking engines before leaving the orbit and entering the atmosphere. Most of the spacecraft will burn in the atmosphere, while fireproof elements will fall into a non-navigational area of the Pacific Ocean at about 15:29 Moscow time.

The Progress MS-25 will be replaced by the Progress MS-27, scheduled for launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on May 30. It is expected to dock to the ISS on June 1.