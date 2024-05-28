Belgium’s F-16’s meant solely to bolster Ukraine’s 'defense capacity' — Prime Minister

BRUSSELS, May 28. /TASS/. All the weapons Belgium has supplied to Ukraine, including F-16 jets, are intended to be used solely on the territory of Ukraine, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Brussels.

"Everything which is covered by this agreement (signed earlier by Belgium and Ukraine - TASS) is military material, military equipment, and that is to be used by the Ukrainian defense forces on the Ukrainian territory," he said, responding to a question whether Belgium had okayed using F-16 jets in Russian airspace.

According to the prime minister, "Ukraine will have a full-blown defense capacity based on fighter jets in the months and years to come." He also emphasized that Belgium "will do everything in its capacity" to provide Kiev with at least "some" of the 30 F-16's it promised to Ukraine.