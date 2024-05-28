No documents from Poland on restrictions on diplomats’ movements — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any documents from Warsaw concerning restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in Poland, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said on TV Channel One.

"This statement was made in Warsaw yesterday. It still remains just a statement. We have not received any diplomatic notes or other documents in this regard, or explanations. Nothing like that has been done," Zakharova said, commenting on Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski's statement that the country's authorities were imposing restrictions on the movements of Russian diplomats.

"If they (the documents - TASS) arrive and they contain restrictions on the movements of Russian diplomats, then retaliation will follow," she said. "If Warsaw follows the path of taking more crazy steps towards the complete destruction of bilateral relations, of which there is very little left, then it will see a retaliation. Warsaw should be aware that the answer will literally boomerang on Polish diplomats in Russia."

As Zakharova noted, Polish diplomats in Russia "enjoy life, wonderful restaurants in Moscow and other cities, wonderful opportunities for tourism and attend various events of interest to them."

"Also, they are engaged in performing their direct duties. However, it seems to me, their duties come second. In the first place, they enjoy life. But one way or another, some of their functional duties have to be coped with. It will be difficult to do this, if similar measures are taken against Russian diplomats. We promise," Zakharova assured.

In his statement, the Polish foreign minister emphasized that diplomats from the Russian embassy would be able to move only inside the capital region (Mazowieckie Voivodeship). According to Sikorski, the measures will not apply to Russia’s ambassador, Sergey Andreev. Employees of Russian consular offices in Poland will be restricted in their movements to the regions where they work. According to Poland’s top diplomat, the restrictions were a response to Russia's alleged hybrid activities in Poland. Similar measures are introduced in every EU country at the national level, Sikorski said.