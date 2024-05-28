Russian innovations being tested on battlefield, bringing victory closer — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Advanced technologies developed by Russian scientists are being tested on the battlefield, outshining enemy weapons and bringing the victory closer in the special military operation, Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a general meeting of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Tuesday.

The senior security official highlighted "fundamental and exploratory research, in particular, active research currently underway to ensure the country’s defense capability."

"Scientists offer unique ideas and solutions that lay the basis for developing breakthrough weapons," Medvedev told the general meeting devoted to the 300th anniversary of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"In actual fact, this involves testing directly on the battlefield. Solutions are found that both help effectively fight the enemy and outpace it by a whole number of parameters," the high-ranking security official said.

These innovations "make … the country stronger and bring the victory closer," he stressed.